Cannabis Stock News: Cannabix Technologies (CSE:BLO) (CSE:BLO.CN)...

February 16, 2017 Cannabix Technologies Inc. developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to provide a development update on its FAIMS Beta 2.0 based marijuana breathalyzer for the detection of aS 9-tetrahydrocannabinol in human breath. Development in Gainesville, Florida and Vancouver, BC is progressing well and the Company expects to begin pre-trial live subject testing during the month of March.

