Caffeination Not Discrimination: Gainesville Coffee Shop Fundraises For ACLU

Volta Coffee, Tea & Chocolate in Gainesville is donating 10 percent of their sales from this weekend, totaling $800, to the Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union . Hundreds of coffee shops nationwide participated in a Friday through Sunday fundraiser to raise money for the ACLU in response to President Trump's recent travel ban on seven Middle Eastern and African countries.

