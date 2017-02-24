Business Property Owners Object To Removing Public Parking
Business property owners are objecting to The Collier Companies' proposal for a license agreement giving them exclusive use of city parking lot No. 2. The owners, situated in the Pleasant Street Historic District, cite issues with parking, lack of fair policy and transparency, and putting private gain above public benefit as reasons to object to the city of Gainesville leasing lot No.
