Amid National Anti-Semitism, UF Jewish Center Sign Vandalized

A sign outside the University of Florida's Walker Hall, which houses the school's African American Studies program and its Center for Jewish Studies, was found knocked over Wednesday. The incident comes as 70 incidents of anti-Semitism have been reported in 27 states, according to Jewish Community Centers across the U.S. The wave prompted President Donald Trump to speak out about anti-Semitism.

