Alachua County Educators React To Betsy DeVos' Confirmation
Jenny Hill helps run a charter school, but she was concerned when she realized Betsy DeVos would be the next Secretary of Education. "I don't think Best DeVos overall is going to have a positive impact on education in America," said Hill, co-director of Resilience Charter School.
