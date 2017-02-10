AGTC Selected as Top Company in the University of Florida's 2017 Gator100
GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2017 -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation , a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus -based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that the company has been selected as the top company in the 2017 Gator100 awards. The Gator100, named after the University of Florida's mascot, recognizes and celebrates the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are either owned or led by University of Florida graduates.
