3 Booted Dignity Village Residents Allowed Back In, Panel Decides
Lester Edwards was riding his bike through Dignity Village, Gainesville's homeless community, a few weeks ago when he saw a friend being arrested by police. Edwards said he asked an officer if he could retrieve his friend's wallet to give to his friend's mother for bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|18 hr
|Say What
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Tue
|Pessimistic1
|5
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|tater
|31
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 10
|Ruby
|4
|long lost friends in Archer Fl
|Feb 1
|Kycat123
|1
|Skeeters
|Jan 30
|JimBob Walton
|2
|~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14)
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC