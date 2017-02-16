3 Booted Dignity Village Residents Al...

3 Booted Dignity Village Residents Allowed Back In, Panel Decides

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Lester Edwards was riding his bike through Dignity Village, Gainesville's homeless community, a few weeks ago when he saw a friend being arrested by police. Edwards said he asked an officer if he could retrieve his friend's wallet to give to his friend's mother for bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms 18 hr Say What 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Tue Pessimistic1 5
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Feb 11 tater 31
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Feb 10 Ruby 4
long lost friends in Archer Fl Feb 1 Kycat123 1
Skeeters Jan 30 JimBob Walton 2
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) Jan 26 JimBob Walton 15
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC