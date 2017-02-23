2 Florida Congressmen Heckled At Public Meetings
U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross on Tuesday faced chants of "What's the plan?" at a town hall meeting in Clermont, outside Orlando, when he said he wanted to repeal and replace Obamacare. Also on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster faced constant interruption when he talked at a meet-and-greet in Inverness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Feb 21
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|help hillary beat trump
|Feb 20
|BSR
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 20
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|74
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|28
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Feb 16
|Say What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC