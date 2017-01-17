Valley librarian will use award to st...

Valley librarian will use award to study in Florida

That's all because the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, and the Special Collections and Bechtel Fellowship Committee have awarded the 2017 Louise Seaman Bechtel Fellowship to Reynolds. Reynolds is the Community Engagement Coordinator at Annapolis Valley Regional Library , but her background is as a children's librarian.

