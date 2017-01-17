University of Florida professor to speak at leadership seminar in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Dr Michael Leslie, professor at the University of Florida in Gainesville, will co facilitate The Fundamentals of Effective Leadership Seminar in Nassau, Bahamas, on Friday, February 10 from 9am to 3pm. Leslie was invited to partner with Bahamian-born international motivational speaker, corporate trainer, author and talk show host Spence Finlayson, founder, president and CEO of The Phoenix Institute For Positive Development and Empowerment to conduct this seminar along with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.