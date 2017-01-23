Unicorn Delusion: The Dark Side of Seeking a Billion-Dollar Valuation
Nearly one in five technology startup founders say they are "certain" they're building a billion-dollar startup despite the fact that there are only 174 privately-held billion dollar companies-what Fortune calls "unicorns"-in the world today. This staggering disconnect makes one thing clear: there must be something in the water in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|2 hr
|Hungrycyclist
|2
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec '16
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec '16
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC