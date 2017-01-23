Unicorn Delusion: The Dark Side of Se...

Unicorn Delusion: The Dark Side of Seeking a Billion-Dollar Valuation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New York Observer

Nearly one in five technology startup founders say they are "certain" they're building a billion-dollar startup despite the fact that there are only 174 privately-held billion dollar companies-what Fortune calls "unicorns"-in the world today. This staggering disconnect makes one thing clear: there must be something in the water in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... 2 hr Hungrycyclist 2
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec '16 Amonggnv 1
Alachua living Dec '16 LookingForANewStart 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC