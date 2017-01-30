UF President, Student Organizations R...

UF President, Student Organizations Respond To Immigration Executive Order

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Members of the Gainesville community gathered in Turlington Plaza Sunday night to protest President Trump's executive order which suspended all refugees or citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely. Kimia Ghaffari, a freshman at the University of Florida, led the protest which included about 200 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Mon JimBob Walton 2
Skeeters Mon JimBob Walton 2
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 26 JimBob Walton 3
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) Jan 26 JimBob Walton 15
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec '16 Amonggnv 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC