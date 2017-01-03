UF/IFAS Researchers Show Potential Market for Locally Grown Asian Vegetables
GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Asian-Americans in three East Coast states, including Florida, yearn for more of their native vegetables, and those crops can be grown in the East, say two University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences researchers.
