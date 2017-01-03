UF/IFAS Researcher to Lead $1 Million...

UF/IFAS Researcher to Lead $1 Million Study to Increase Global Wheat Production

GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- A University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences researcher will lead a nearly $1 million project to increase worldwide wheat yield potential to help feed an anticipated 9.5 billion people globally by the year 2050.

