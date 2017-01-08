The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Jan. ...

The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Jan. 8, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: The News-Gazette

Continuing our run-up to the UI's 150th birthday, we asked 10 university presidents who studied or worked here to tell us about the one spot they still think about all these years later. "My strongest memory of a physical place is the intersection of West Green and South Wright streets - the center of my university life for 17 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec 23 Amonggnv 1
Alachua living Dec 20 LookingForANewStart 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
gainesville is horrible (Oct '11) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 58
Financial Survey at UF Nov '16 Dicky 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC