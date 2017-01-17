Tesla avoids recall, fine in federal probe fallout from fatal crash

Tesla avoids recall, fine in federal ...

Tesla Motors Inc. has avoided a recall or fine after a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration probe into a fatal crash involving the company's Autopilot system. The crash happened May 7, 2016 in Williston, Florida in which the driver of the Tesla Model S suffered fatal injuries after colliding with a tractor-trailer while "crossing an uncontrolled intersection," federal documents read.

