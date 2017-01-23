Studying 'gruesome' versions of Little Red Riding Hood a dream come true for librarian
The children's librarian from Bridgetown, N.S., will spend four weeks studying early versions of her favourite story, Little Red Riding Hood, in the stacks of the historic children's library at the University of Florida. Reynolds has won the 2017 Louise Seaman Bechtel Fellowship .
