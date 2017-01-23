Study: Voters Want to Preserve Forests, Water
GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Voters are likely to approve referenda for forest and water conservation in the eastern United States, including Florida, because demand for ecosystem protection is increasing, according to a new University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences study.
