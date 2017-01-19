Study: Gainesville Businesses Paying Much More Than Others In U.S.
"You're not creating jobs for the people in Gainesville when you" raise rates that high, he told WUFT News Wednesday before presenting his findings to the Gainesville Regional Utility's Utility Advisory Board. Meanwhile, residential GRU customers are charged 16 percent more than the national average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Wed
|JimBob Walton
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Tue
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec 23
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC