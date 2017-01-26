School Choice Week Brings Public Scho...

School Choice Week Brings Public School Battle To Gainesville

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Jennifer Kelly, a fourth-grade teacher at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, recently asked Mayor Lauren Poe to help get National School Choice Week declared as Gainesville Public School Week instead. Meanwhile, Florida charter and private schools are hosting open-house events as more parents across the nation are turning to such options over the public schools their children are zoned for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... 5 hr JimBob Walton 3
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) 5 hr JimBob Walton 15
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec '16 Amonggnv 1
Alachua living Dec '16 LookingForANewStart 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,286,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC