School Choice Week Brings Public School Battle To Gainesville
Jennifer Kelly, a fourth-grade teacher at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville, recently asked Mayor Lauren Poe to help get National School Choice Week declared as Gainesville Public School Week instead. Meanwhile, Florida charter and private schools are hosting open-house events as more parents across the nation are turning to such options over the public schools their children are zoned for.
