Recruiting Roundup: Florida official visit weekend highlighted by defensive backs
Since the introduction of the College Football Playoff , the college football recruiting calendar in January has been even more crammed to the gills than it already was. The Florida Gators ' first official visit weekend was representative of that: Several big-name targets and a pair of Florida commits came to Gainesville to kick off the sprint to February's National Signing Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alligator Army.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|3 hr
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec 23
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC