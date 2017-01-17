Recruiting Roundup: Florida official ...

Recruiting Roundup: Florida official visit weekend highlighted by defensive backs

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Alligator Army

Since the introduction of the College Football Playoff , the college football recruiting calendar in January has been even more crammed to the gills than it already was. The Florida Gators ' first official visit weekend was representative of that: Several big-name targets and a pair of Florida commits came to Gainesville to kick off the sprint to February's National Signing Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alligator Army.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... 3 hr Useless Dogs 1
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec 23 Amonggnv 1
Alachua living Dec 20 LookingForANewStart 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
gainesville is horrible (Oct '11) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 58
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC