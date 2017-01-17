Make CBs Great Again: Justin Webster'...

Make CBs Great Again: Justin Webster's Honda CB750 cafe

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bike EXIF

Whenever we question the popularity of classic Honda fours , someone builds a CB that reminds us just how damn charming they can be. Today, that honor goes to Justin Webster of Gainesville, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike EXIF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Wed JimBob Walton 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Tue Useless Dogs 1
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec 23 Amonggnv 1
Alachua living Dec 20 LookingForANewStart 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC