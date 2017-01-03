Raleigh Chamber chief quitting for Florida job
The president and chief executive of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce is leaving after less than two years on the job to take a new position in Florida, the group announced Wednesday. Tim Giuliani, who came to Raleigh in the middle of 2015 from a position in Gainesville, Fla., plans to return to the Sunshine State to head a new regional economic development/chamber of commerce group in Orlando.
