Once destined to be meat, 2 pups catc...

Once destined to be meat, 2 pups catch lucky break

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: The Progress

Veterinary Assistant Shelby Hardy and volunteer Keith Downey examine Bernard, a Korean Jindo-mix puppy who was rescued at the Alachua County Humane Society in Gainesville, Fla., Jan. 17, 2016. Bernard was among nearly 200 dogs rescued from a South Korean "meat farm" in early December, and if animal advocates had not intervened, likely would have been used for food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 18 JimBob Walton 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec '16 Amonggnv 1
Alachua living Dec '16 LookingForANewStart 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC