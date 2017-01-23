Once destined to be meat, 2 pups catch lucky break

Veterinary Assistant Shelby Hardy and volunteer Keith Downey examine Bernard, a Korean Jindo-mix puppy who was rescued at the Alachua County Humane Society in Gainesville, Fla., Jan. 17, 2016. Bernard was among nearly 200 dogs rescued from a South Korean "meat farm" in early December, and if animal advocates had not intervened, likely would have been used for food.

