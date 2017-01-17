NFL Mock Draft 2017: Mel Kiper has Eagles taking a CB
Florida Gators defensive back Quincy Wilson intercepted the ball and ran it back for a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers eduring the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on October 15, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Wed
|JimBob Walton
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Tue
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec 23
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC