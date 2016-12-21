New bat house under construction at University of Florida
The site, a popular Gainesville attraction, is home to about 250,000 bats and brings crowds in the evenings to see bats hit the town for the night in search of food. The Gainesville Sun reports school officials say the new home is being built in hopes of getting bats to transfer from the originally constructed bat house to the newer digs, which will have the same barn design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec 23
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
|Financial Survey at UF
|Nov '16
|Dicky
|2
|pedophile on news in park discussing protecting...
|Nov '16
|aware
|1
|Who will be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC