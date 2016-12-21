New bat house under construction at U...

New bat house under construction at University of Florida

The site, a popular Gainesville attraction, is home to about 250,000 bats and brings crowds in the evenings to see bats hit the town for the night in search of food. The Gainesville Sun reports school officials say the new home is being built in hopes of getting bats to transfer from the originally constructed bat house to the newer digs, which will have the same barn design.

