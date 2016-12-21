Learn More About Florida's Water Resources with New UF/IFAS Website
GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Are you concerned about how your water tastes? Do you want to know how much you use, or whether we'll have enough water for the next generation? A new University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences website links users with UF/IFAS programs on how to preserve and, perhaps improve the quantity and quality of water in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
