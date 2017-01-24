Lawmakers Push For Fracking Ban In Fl...

Lawmakers Push For Fracking Ban In Florida

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

"This bill is concise and straightforward: It bans fracking of all types in Florida," said Sen. Dana Young, a Tampa Republican who filed the proposal , comes after heavy debate during the 2016 session about a measure that would have created a regulatory framework for fracking in the state. The House passed the measure, which died in the Senate amid widespread opposition from environmentalists who argued it could open the door to fracking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Wed Hungrycyclist 2
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec '16 Amonggnv 1
Alachua living Dec '16 LookingForANewStart 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC