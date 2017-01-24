Lawmakers Push For Fracking Ban In Florida
"This bill is concise and straightforward: It bans fracking of all types in Florida," said Sen. Dana Young, a Tampa Republican who filed the proposal , comes after heavy debate during the 2016 session about a measure that would have created a regulatory framework for fracking in the state. The House passed the measure, which died in the Senate amid widespread opposition from environmentalists who argued it could open the door to fracking.
