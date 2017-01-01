Jack Davis: "Sometimes Breaking The Rules Is A Good Thing."
Jack E. Davis is the author of several books including An Everglades Providence: Marjory Stoneman Douglas and the American Environmental Century and his new book The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea , due out in March from W.W. Norton's Liveright . A professor of environmental history at the University of Florida, Davis grew up along the Gulf coast, and divides his time between Gainesville and New Hampshire.
