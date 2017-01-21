In Photos: National Women's Liberation Marches Near Oaks Mall
Thousands across the country marched Saturday in solidarity with the national Women's March on Washington, and Gainesville locals were no different. The Gainesville chapter of National Women's Liberation, one of the organizers of both the march and today's #womenstrike movement, organized a protest outside of Hobby Lobby on West Newberry Road.
