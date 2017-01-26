Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor & Alkaline Trio's Dan Andriano cover 'Cecilia'
Get Up Kids frontman Matt Pryor and Alkaline Trio's Dan Andriano are touring together this year and they're also releasing a 7" that will be available at their upcoming shows. The 7" includes Matt and Dan teaming up for a cover of Simon & Garfunkel 's "Cecilia."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Wed
|Hungrycyclist
|2
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec '16
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec '16
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC