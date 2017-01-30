Gainesville Volunteers Work to Eradicate Invasive Plant
The shiny, bright red berries of Coral Ardisia plants may look appealing to gardeners, but the plant's appearance hides its invasive nature. "They're quite pretty when you don't understand what they're doing," said Colette Jacono, research scientist at the Florida Museum of Natural History.
