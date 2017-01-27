Gainesville Police Officer Awarded Carnegie Medal For Fire Rescue
Officer Patrick Hopkins, with the Gainesville Police Department, holds his Carnegie Medal with Mark Moore, an anesthesiologist from Tallahassee and a former Carnegie Medal recipient at the GPD headquarters on January 25, 2017. Hopkins is among 93 people in the United States and Canada who received the medal in 2016 and the first Gainesville police officer to receive the award, according to GPD spokesman Ben Tobias.
