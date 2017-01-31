Gainesville Jewish Community Celebrates The Arrival Of New Torah
Members of the Jewish community in Gainesville gathered at UF's Jewish Student and Community Center this weekend for a ceremony to celebrate the installment of a new Torah. The Torah, which was in Israel for ten months before coming to Gainesville, is the fifth to be dedicated by the Jewish Center.
