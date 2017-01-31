Four-Star DT Elijah Conliffe Commits to Florida
On Tuesday afternoon, in a gymnasium full of friends and family, four-star defensive tackle Elijah Conliffe used blue and orange streamers to announced his commitment to the University of Florida. Conliffe, listed at 6 foot 4 and 305 lbs, visited Gainesville for the first time two weeks ago from his home town of Hampton, VA.
