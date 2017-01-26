Florida football recruiting: Defensive back Brad Stewart commits to Gators
Hours after landing 2017 linebacker Nick Smith, the Florida Gators added their second commitment of the weekend by getting a pledge from Louisiana defensive back Brad Stewart. Stewart is likely to become Florida's first signee from Louisiana since 2014, when New Orleans native Derek Lewis was instrumental in helping get defensive end Gerald Willis to Gainesville.
