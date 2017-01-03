FL: Gainesville Man Charged in Bus-Rider Threat
Jan. 05--A Gainesville man was arrested after threatening a bus rider with a gun, according to a police report. Jason Ray Noel, 21, of 413 S. Main St., got into an argument Wednesday with a rider on a Regional Transit System bus.
