Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Arrive In Gainesville
There are 1 comment on the WRUF-AM Gainesville story from Tuesday, titled Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Arrive In Gainesville.
After a 14-hour flight from Asia and a six-hour drive from Atlanta, two puppies rescued from impending slaughter arrived at the Alachua County Humane Society Monday night. Bernard and Louie, two of 200 dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea by Humane Society International, received vaccinations and deworming medicine in Gainesville Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 Yesterday
Great more dog doo for the USA
