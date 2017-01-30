Cops say teens now linked to 12 Clermont burglaries
Kevin Andrews, of Clermont; Gianni Brooks, of Gainesville and Gloj'mar Nelson-Carter, of Hawthorne, all 19 years old, were arrested Saturday by the Lake County Sheriff's Office after several residents in Minneola and Clermont reported their homes had been burglarized, some by forced entry.
