College GameDay returning to Gainesville for Florida vs. Kentucky men's basketball

College GameDay , ESPN's college basketball show, will broadcast from the O'Connell Center next Saturday, February 4, ahead of the Gators hosting Kentucky at 8:15 p.m. College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams. The show will run from 11:00 a.m. to noon, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. This will be the fifth time that the show has aired from Gainesville.

