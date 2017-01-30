College GameDay returning to Gainesville for Florida vs. Kentucky men's basketball
College GameDay , ESPN's college basketball show, will broadcast from the O'Connell Center next Saturday, February 4, ahead of the Gators hosting Kentucky at 8:15 p.m. College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams. The show will run from 11:00 a.m. to noon, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. This will be the fifth time that the show has aired from Gainesville.
