Citizens Protest Trump's Inauguration At Gainesville City Hall
Local progressive groups in Gainesville, slam poets, speakers, musicians leading protest songs, politicians and ministers were all part of the line-up for the event. "The People's Inauguration is what we want for our nation and our community, and a vision for what we can do locally to make a difference," said Sheila Payne, GCOR member and one of the event's main organizers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Jan 18
|JimBob Walton
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec '16
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec '16
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC