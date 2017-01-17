Christian author, Rachel Evans, to speak Jan. 20-21 at First Baptist Church in Gainesville
Christian author Rachel Held Evans will speak during The SUMMIT on Jan. 20-21 at First Baptist Church in Gainesville. To any woman who has ever questioned her faith, Rachel Held Evans is here to tell you, "it's OK."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec 23
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
|Financial Survey at UF
|Nov '16
|Dicky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC