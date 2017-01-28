Bill would require Florida universiti...

Bill would require Florida universities to charge flat rate tuition

2017-01-28

The state Legislature is considering a bill that would have full-time students pay a flat rate, no matter if they took 12 hours or 18 hours. Right now, state law allows, but does not require, universities to charge block tuition.

