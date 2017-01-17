Angela Reynolds receives 2017 Bechtel Fellowship

The Association for Library Service to Children and the Special Collections and Bechtel Fellowship Committee have awarded the 2017 Louise Seaman Bechtel Fellowship to Angela Reynolds. The Bechtel Fellowship is designed to allow qualified children's librarians to spend a total of four weeks or more reading and studying at the Baldwin Library of Historical Children's Literature, a part of the George A. Smathers Libraries at the University of Florida, Gainesville.

