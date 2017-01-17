Angela Reynolds receives 2017 Bechtel Fellowship
The Association for Library Service to Children and the Special Collections and Bechtel Fellowship Committee have awarded the 2017 Louise Seaman Bechtel Fellowship to Angela Reynolds. The Bechtel Fellowship is designed to allow qualified children's librarians to spend a total of four weeks or more reading and studying at the Baldwin Library of Historical Children's Literature, a part of the George A. Smathers Libraries at the University of Florida, Gainesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|8 hr
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec 23
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC