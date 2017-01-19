Alachua County Schools OKs $3.25M Software Purchase

The Alachua County School Board approved a $3.25 million plan Tuesday to buy a new centralized IT system that will be used for a variety of school and business purposes. The five-year deal with Wisconsin-based Skyward Inc. follows recent difficulties with the two current systems - Infinite Campus and SunGard/Bi-Tech - and a vetting process to determine which option would be the best fit.

