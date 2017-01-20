Alachua County Proposes $25 Million Fairgrounds Relocation Plan, Requests $7 Million From State

On Jan. 30, the county plans to request $7 million from the state to match its contribution of $18 million for the total project cost of $25 million, according to Gina Peebles, Alachua County Assistant County Manager for Community and Administrative Services. The county generated 70 percent of the project's cost through a tourist development tax of 5 percent that it placed on money spent on short-term living quarter rentals, such as hotel stays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.