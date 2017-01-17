AHF Funds Arabian Horse Research Projects
The Arabian Horse Foundation has announced $9,694 in equine research funding for support of projects studying juvenile idiopathic epilepsy and occipitoatlantoaxial malformation in the Arabian horse. This latest round of equine research funding brings the total given by the AHF in the last nine years to approximately $75,000.
