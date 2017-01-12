AGTC to Present at Phacilitate Cell & Gene Therapy World 2017
GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2017 -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation , a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus -based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced its participation in the upcoming Phacilitate Cell & Gene Therapy World 2017 conference, taking place in Miami, Florida from January 17-20, 2017. AGTC President & CEO Sue Washer will deliver a presentation entitled "Tools and endpoints for evaluating vision in retinal disease clinical trials," on Friday, January 20th at 12:55 PM - 1:20 PM EST as part of the conference's "Therapeutic Area Clinical Update: CNS & Ophthalmology" section.
