AGTC to Present at Phacilitate Cell &...

AGTC to Present at Phacilitate Cell & Gene Therapy World 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2017 -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation , a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus -based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced its participation in the upcoming Phacilitate Cell & Gene Therapy World 2017 conference, taking place in Miami, Florida from January 17-20, 2017. AGTC President & CEO Sue Washer will deliver a presentation entitled "Tools and endpoints for evaluating vision in retinal disease clinical trials," on Friday, January 20th at 12:55 PM - 1:20 PM EST as part of the conference's "Therapeutic Area Clinical Update: CNS & Ophthalmology" section.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking 8 hr Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec 23 Amonggnv 1
Alachua living Dec 20 LookingForANewStart 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
gainesville is horrible (Oct '11) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 58
Financial Survey at UF Nov '16 Dicky 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,478 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC