After The Women's March, Gainesville ...

After The Women's March, Gainesville Feminists Commemorate Roe v. Wade

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

About 400 Gainesville women attended the Women's March on Washington last Saturday, with over 1,000 others protesting in Gainesville . National Women's Liberation, a grassroots feminist organization with chapters in Gainesville and New York City, is hosting the fourth annual Roe v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Skeeters 6 hr Wendy G 1
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... 23 hr JimBob Walton 3
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) 23 hr JimBob Walton 15
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec '16 Amonggnv 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC