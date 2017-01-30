After 40 Years Serving Gainesville, Burrito Brothers To Close

After two moves and 40 years of burritos and special red sauce, Burrito Brothers in Gainesville is shutting its doors. Randy Akerson, the owner, posted a Facebook message Monday morning announcing that the Gainesville staple will be closing this Saturday, Feb. 4 due in part to nearby construction of The Standard, a Landmark Properties apartment complex, as well as decreasing revenue.

