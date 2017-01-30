After 40 Years Serving Gainesville, B...

After 40 Years Serving Gainesville, Burrito Brothers To Close

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

After two moves and 40 years of burritos and special red sauce, Burrito Brothers in Gainesville is shutting its doors. Randy Akerson, the owner, posted a Facebook message Monday morning announcing that the Gainesville staple will be closing this Saturday, Feb. 4 due in part to nearby construction of The Standard, a Landmark Properties apartment complex, as well as decreasing revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Mon JimBob Walton 2
Skeeters Mon JimBob Walton 2
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 26 JimBob Walton 3
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) Jan 26 JimBob Walton 15
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec '16 Amonggnv 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,451 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC